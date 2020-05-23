Letter: Growth in Office
Letter: Growth in Office

In my life we have had several presidents who entered the office with little or no preparation - from Truman to Obama - but they all were serious and curious men who surrounded themselves with experts. I was hoping that would be the case with this one. But after three-plus years, Mr. Trump has shown no interest in learning the job or growing in it in any way. He has surrounded himself with people whose primary qualification is blind loyalty to him and the lack of institutional expertise is showing itself with their handling of today's pandemic. History will not be kind to this administration or the elected officials who are enabling his behavior. Sen. McSally's current TV ad attacking China to deflect attention from the administration's sad incompetence is just the first of what I fear will be filling our airwaves for the next six months. I was hopeful Sen. McSally would grow into her job as well.

Paul Lindsey

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

