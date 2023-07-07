We have citizens who feel they’re losing their country, their identity and their way of life. They feel threatened. To regain their power, they support politicians who seek to control and dominate others by spreading fear and hate and suppressing the vote.

But there is hope. Look around if you want to see how a democracy really works. You’ll see citizens asking you to sign petitions at public libraries, citizens taking the time to register voters and explain the voting process, citizens participating in community meetings where they respectfully question officials on matters of concern, and citizens taking the time to write letters to their elected representatives to hold them accountable. You’ll see voters lining up for hours to cast their votes, in some cases, with no food or water. These citizens choose to participate in and improve our democratic experiment, not treat it as a combat sport. They are guardians of our democracy. Can we come together to save it?