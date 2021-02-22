Letter: Guardianship Movie I CARE A LOT

J Blakeson wrote (and directed) I Care a Lot after he was inspired by real news stories of professional guardians in America and a "legal loophole" they exploited. ... So the story started there. I sat and wrote it on my own and very quickly it formed into what is now I Care a Lot." (quote)
This movie closely matches our case. Our Order for Protection states in the margin that we could not go to "Law Enforcement or Government Agencies" with our information or face ten years in prison. I had worked at the U.S. Attorneys Office, I had been a District Court Clerk, and I had worked for criminal defense attorneys. Nothing prepared me for the crime of professional guardianship fraud.
Janet C. Pipes
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.