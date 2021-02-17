 Skip to main content
Letter: Guilty as charged
Letter: Guilty as charged

It is no surprise that the GOPQ voted to forgive and endorse the traitorous actions of Donald Trump. Truth, honesty, integrity? The rule of law? This is the party of liars and hypocrites who blatantly chose to ignore the undeniable facts of this case. In a disgraceful dereliction of duty, these cowards absolutely betrayed their country and their oath of office.

This GOPQ is a clear and present danger to our Democracy. The names of these Senators will forever be enshrined in the Hall of Shame and Disgrace.

Stanley Steik

Midtown

