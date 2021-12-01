 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Guilty in Which Court?
View Comments

Letter: Guilty in Which Court?

  • Comments

Re: the Nov. 29 letter "Rittenhouse is guilty!"

Reportedly written by a "retired criminal justice specialist", this person declares Rittenhouse guilty five times. Count them: "guilty of having his mother drive him", "guilty of going to Kenosha", "guilty of thinking", guilty of shooting 3 people to defend himself" and the fifth, just plain "guilty". The writer wants him even more guilty but the trial judge properly did not consider those actions which occurred outside Wisconsin's jurisdiction in Illinois, or the driving habits of the mother. He also dismissed the weapons charge due to the irrefutable, written fact it did not apply. As individual citizens of this country we may not agree with the decisions rendered by a court, but absent appellate reversal are bound to accept them. Equally instilled in our justice system is the basic, and in this case the forgotten tenet that a person is innocent until proven guilty.

Tom Hansen

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: PRIORITIES

Trump is gone! The Biden Administration appears to be focusing of three things; the big lie, the insurrection, and spending massive amounts of…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News