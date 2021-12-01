Letter: Guilty in Which Court?

Re: the Nov. 29 letter "Rittenhouse is guilty!"
Reportedly written by a "retired criminal justice specialist", this person declares Rittenhouse guilty five times. Count them: "guilty of having his mother drive him", "guilty of going to Kenosha", "guilty of thinking", guilty of shooting 3 people to defend himself" and the fifth, just plain "guilty". The writer wants him even more guilty but the trial judge properly did not consider those actions which occurred outside Wisconsin's jurisdiction in Illinois, or the driving habits of the mother. He also dismissed the weapons charge due to the irrefutable, written fact it did not apply. As individual citizens of this country we may not agree with the decisions rendered by a court, but absent appellate reversal are bound to accept them. Equally instilled in our justice system is the basic, and in this case the forgotten tenet that a person is innocent until proven guilty.
Tom Hansen
North side
