Letter: Guilty

Trump is guilty. Trump orchestrated the January 6th terrorist attack on our country. Only Trump had the power to stop his own lies, to condemn the gullibility of his followers, and to order their arrest.

What should be done? Answer: Trump, and his top 1,000 enablers—in government, industry, media, “religion,” as well as his corrupt band of lawyers—should be imprisoned for life. They are Mafia gangsters. Criminals.

Furthermore, those dishonorable Americans who still can’t see this, who still support Trump and want to send this perverse human being and his accomplices back into the White House, you are lost souls. You need to recuse yourself from ever voting again. You have failed the responsibility of citizenship.

Finally, Pence is no hero. He merely on that day (finally), unlike a majority of his Conservative colleagues, honored his oath of office.

Ron Rude

West side