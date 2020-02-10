Letter: Gullible versus Skeptical
Letter: Gullible versus Skeptical

A healthy dose of skepticism is generally considered to be wise, whereas any level of gullibility is considered to be the opposite of wise. So I ask you, do you have a healthy level of skepticism when evaluating statements from the people whom you support?

If you are skeptical, are you a progressive, and if you are not skeptical are you a conservative? If you are not skeptical, then you must be gullible. If anyone has trouble figuring out if they are wise or foolish, please let me know.

Vin Allen

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

