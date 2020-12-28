Letter: Gun Confiscation

Re: the Dec. 21 article "Driven by pandemic, protests, Arizona gun sales hit record."
So the primary incentive for Americans to arm themselves is to protect their families against marauding coronaviruses? (front page, Dec 21) We absolutely must have semi-automatic weapons to blast these little devils before they penetrate our noses? That’s hogwash, a red herring, a sop to the gun control “community,” and you know it. Americans buy guns when their governing elites promise to confiscate them, ban additional purchases, and attack the second amendment. That threat became evident on November 3, and no amount of self-serving, liberal drivel will convince proud “deplorables” otherwise.
Glenn Perry
Foothills
