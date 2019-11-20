Earlier today, LA's Saugus High School joined the thirty other American high schools struck by school shootings in 2019 alone. Unfortunately, whenever such calamities occur, the national conversation inevitably turns to gun control and the role of arms proliferation in enabling such attacks. Proponents of such measures, though well-meaning, are misdirected. The only thread between the dozens of school shootings is the mental instability and depression of perpetrators. Even if gun control can limit the scope of attacks, it will never prevent them altogether because the true cause is poor mental health. If legislators instead focused on providing more opportunities for students to receive counseling and battle the impulses that plague them, they can stop attacks before they ever manifest. If the teenagers of our communities must resort to violence to make a statement, it is a failure on our part, and we ought to remember that.
Arthur Estes
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.