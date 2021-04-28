 Skip to main content
Letter: gun Control/response to Benjamin Edwards
Letter: gun Control/response to Benjamin Edwards

The NRA has successfully edited the wording of the second amendment to eliminate the actual wording " A Well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." In the proper context of the day this amendment was intended to facilitate the ratification of the proposed Constitution by allowing the slave states to maintain their own armed militia apart from the federal army so they had the required mechanism to hunt escaped slaves and return them to their owners. In this language the word "people" does in no way empower individuals but "states"! Not until 1918 did a court decision re-interpret the original meaning to include private ownership. Well regulated means military drills not parading around with AK 15's strapped to the chest as they as they down a few beers. The sad part of Mr. Edwards letter is his acknowledgement that all the recent mass shootings were purchased legally-my point EXACTLY!

Robert Cozad

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

