Letter: Gun Control

As the San Antonio Express op-ed expressed: “By doing nothing to prevent gun violence, [the] nation choose this pain.”
Here’s my assessment.
1. Define and ban assault weapons.
2. A universal background check with a 10 day waiting period, not 3 days as it is currently. No exceptions for gun shows.
3. Mandatory gun safety training and insurance. We already require this to drive a vehicle.
4. Must be 21 years old. The shooter in Uvalde was 18.
While this won’t eliminate shootings, it would go a long way. Passing item one is critical.
Wayne Guerrini
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.