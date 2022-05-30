Letter: Gun Control

As the San Antonio Express op-ed expressed: “By doing nothing to prevent gun violence, [the] nation choose this pain.”

Here’s my assessment.

1. Define and ban assault weapons.

2. A universal background check with a 10 day waiting period, not 3 days as it is currently. No exceptions for gun shows.

3. Mandatory gun safety training and insurance. We already require this to drive a vehicle.

4. Must be 21 years old. The shooter in Uvalde was 18.

While this won’t eliminate shootings, it would go a long way. Passing item one is critical.

Wayne Guerrini

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

