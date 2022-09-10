 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gun Control

Responding to “The statistical argument for increased gun control”, as a certified firearms instructor I must point out a glaring error. The writer states, “A semi-automatic rifle can fire up to 750 rounds a minute.” Outrageous – the trigger would have to be pulled 12.5 times per second! Impossible. The rate quoted is within the range for a fully automatic weapon. Does G.A. Clark (and others) understand the difference between semi-automatic and fully automatic? Semi-automatic means one round, and one round only, for every pull of the trigger. Also keep in mind, that rate of fire for fully automatic assumes non-stop feeding of ammunition. However, most magazines contain 30 rounds, requiring the shooter to stop and change magazines thus, they will not achieve that rate in actual usage – maybe half that. Yes, that’s still a lot but far more accurate than the number quoted. Perhaps it is more informative to say that a 30-round magazine can be emptied in just over 2 seconds.

Tina Talley

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

