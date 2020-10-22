Letter: gun control

If gun owners want to show they are decent, law-abiding citizens, and most of them are, then they have to be willing, nay, eager, to see that owners that use guns illegally are prosecuted. What the McCloskeys did, when they threatened people that were walking near their home, was illegal. If they had just stood by their house with the guns at their side, that would have been legal. Threatening people that were not threatening them is illegal.
The President of the U.S. and the NRA support them. The governor has said he will pardon them if they are convicted. Does anyone think this will help the gun debate?
Owning guns carries a huge responsibility. If responsible gun owners want to show anti-gun citizens they are reasonable, they need to be behind the enforcement of gun laws.
Shawn McNamara
South side
