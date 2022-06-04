Letter: Gun control

We have a question for our fellow democrats about gun violence: Why are we negotiating from the issue’s middle when the extremist majority party, the extremist majority Supreme Court, in concert with the extremist NRA, are intractable?

Listen to John Paul Steven’s who said, “They (the protesters) should demand a repeal of the second amendment.” Let’s do it and bring both sides to the table for a fresh vision.

Howard and Annette Baldwin

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

