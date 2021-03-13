Letter: Gun Control

It is unbelievable to have gun control fights up to this point in life. Today on March 11 I read an article that explains how the democrats and republicans are still arguing about how the gun control laws should be more tougher. After all the shootings that happened during school, in festivals, clubs, and way more places where it made people scared to go shopping. In the beginning of 2019 there were up to 21 deadly mass shootings in America. There should be a harsher background checks on all firearms that includes the ones that are for sale and transferred. There should be a review of the gun that is being purchased. Most Democrats and some republicans are the ones that have been pushing this law sense 2012 but have failed many times. To the point where we lost hope and now mostly everyone has guns in their house because they feel unprotected so they get a gun as well.
Valeria Morales
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.