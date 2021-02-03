Letter: Gun Control

Why does Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene insist on being armed whether in her Congressional office, on the street or anywhere? Is she so paranoid - a mental condition - she feels she must be armed at all times? I believe that any "mental condition" should preclude anyone from owning a firearm. Congressional members are well-guarded by National Guard troops on the outside and Capitol Police on the inside, and they must pass through metal detectors as they enter the Capitol. There should be no exception for anyone to enter the Capitol armed PERIOD.
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.