Letter: Gun Control

I would like to express my views on gun control. Recently own son Stephen, who has a history of mental illness with suicidal tendencies, walked into a store and quickly was able to purchase a gun and ammunition. He was able to pass the limited back ground check as he had no criminal record. Shortly there after he died by suicide. My question to everyone. Would you lend or sell a gun to a loved one you know was mentally ill and suicidal? I think we all know the answer to that question, but it happens everyday in this country and no one seems to care. There is something we can do and that is to push our leaders to address this issue. We can all own guns if that is our choice, but we need to use common sense in allowing that to happen. On behalf of our son Stephen Thank You and God Bless
Peter Tylutki
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
