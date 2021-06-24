 Skip to main content
Letter: Gun Control
Letter: Gun Control

Today’s headlines (22 June 2021) are about another mass shooting, this time in St. Louis, MO. We have the most guns/capita and one of the worst records of gun deaths for any civilized society. The reason behind the number of weapons we have is the aggressive push by the NRA and gun rights advocates who interpret the 2nd Amendment as advocating and protecting the right to keep and bear arms. What is seldom expressed is that right is predicated on the first part of the 2nd Amendment, the need for a well-regulated militia for the security of the State. Since the National Guard provides that capability today, it renders the second part moot. Why not repeal the 2nd Amendment? Perhaps then we can begin to bring gun sanity back to our nation.

Michael Mount

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

