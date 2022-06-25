 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: GUN CONTROL

There is currently a vocal and insistent call for stricter gun control laws including some who wish to banish all guns.  However, it is interesting to note that there are strong laws against driving under the influence, yet over 40,000 people a year are killed by drunk drivers.  In addition, it is illegal to use unregulated drugs, but over 100,000 mostly young people have killed themselves in the last year with overdoses.  The fact is that laws only are viable if people elect to abide by them, either as good citizens or from fear of the consequences.

Loyal M Johnson Jr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

