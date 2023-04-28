As a former Marine infantryman and Viet Nam veteran I know a lot about guns. And since, as a civilian, I was a competition Trap shooter and pistol instructor. Yes, free and easy access to guns and unfettered civilian access to weapons of war is a big part of the problem. However, the cultural aspect plays an equal and perhaps a predominant cause of senseless gun violence. Video games in the hands of children in their most formative years normalize gun violence. They portray guns as the acceptable solution to every problem – they make killing fun. It is hard to find a video game where shooting is not the means to an end. TV and movies glamorize gun violence and portray both the protagonist and antagonist as gun wielding normal people. Today’s rap music is filled with hate and gun violence. And we wonder why we have a problem.