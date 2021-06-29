 Skip to main content
Letter: Gun deaths in California
A recent letter writer pointed to the San Jose shooting as evidence that gun control laws don't work. Uh, California has a lot of people. If you look at gun deaths versus state populations you'll see that the gun deaths per capital are generally higher in states with lax gun control laws. California, for example, is actually one of the safer states. You can easily check this yourself. Try a web search, for example, for "Firearm death rates by state" and look at the per capita ratings.

Steve Wampler

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

