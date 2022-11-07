 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Gun Hobbiests Desire

  • Comments

Oh brother, to get started Monday morning with another 'gun-spirt' in his ever so condescending way telling ignorant Liberals how guns work (auto & semi). What we really want to know is why we must endure the gun hobbyist's desire for even more of the already too many high powered, mega clipped, killing machines?What about Ghost guns?

I am a gun owner, not a gun worshiper, hoarder, or even buyer these days. No one has tried to take away any of them, so stop peddling that nonsense. How can you ignore the 'well regulated' part of the 2nd amendment, when it is obvious that THAT is the problem?

Unless you are in law enforcement or the military you are a hobbyist with rights without responsibilities. By the way, how often do you all go to the gun range and shoot responsibly?

Ted Morrison

Midtown

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News