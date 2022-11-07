Letter: Gun Hobbiests Desire

Oh brother, to get started Monday morning with another 'gun-spirt' in his ever so condescending way telling ignorant Liberals how guns work (auto & semi). What we really want to know is why we must endure the gun hobbyist's desire for even more of the already too many high powered, mega clipped, killing machines?What about Ghost guns?

I am a gun owner, not a gun worshiper, hoarder, or even buyer these days. No one has tried to take away any of them, so stop peddling that nonsense. How can you ignore the 'well regulated' part of the 2nd amendment, when it is obvious that THAT is the problem?

Unless you are in law enforcement or the military you are a hobbyist with rights without responsibilities. By the way, how often do you all go to the gun range and shoot responsibly?

Ted Morrison

Midtown