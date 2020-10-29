Letter: gun issues

Joe Biden's official site has a very explicit statement of gun control actions he will take including requiring of registration of certain guns or sale to the government, limits on magazine size and ban of online ammo sales. Arizona has always strongly supported gun rights so I am surprised you have not informed your readers of these positions in your many articles on Biden and his positions. Be honest and provide full disclosure to your readers of what they are voting for in a Biden presidency.
Richard Hawley
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
