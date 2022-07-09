 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: "Gun just a tool 6/12-22

  • Comments

Although the writing seemed mostly "tongue-in-cheek" diatribe--some things stated: "Guns don't kill people, people kill people"! True enough! What is rare about citizens using guns for self/others' protection is that it rarely gets any coverage! (Does not fit the "gun control" narrative!) Neither Dirty Harry nor Rambo should be invoked here! They were both good guys! Very effective good guys! To include the "honorable" crescent wrench alongside the bald eagle is surely quite the stretch! "It is useful, adaptable and wholly incapable of slaughtering children while they sit in their classrooms!" Well, friend, neither is the Armalite 15 nor any other weapon (tool?). Until human(?) effort by perpetrators the likes of Salvador Ramos and Payton Gendron is applied, they will remain totally inanimate! TOTALLY inanimate!! My name's Robert! Thanks for your time!

Robert Powers

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Guilty

Trump is guilty. Trump orchestrated the January 6th terrorist attack on our country. Only Trump had the power to stop his own lies, to condemn…

Letter: No comparison

The letter "Democrat insurrection" said that protesting at the AZ statehouse on June 24 after the Roe vs. Wade overturn was comparable to the …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News