Letter: "Gun just a tool 6/12-22

Although the writing seemed mostly "tongue-in-cheek" diatribe--some things stated: "Guns don't kill people, people kill people"! True enough! What is rare about citizens using guns for self/others' protection is that it rarely gets any coverage! (Does not fit the "gun control" narrative!) Neither Dirty Harry nor Rambo should be invoked here! They were both good guys! Very effective good guys! To include the "honorable" crescent wrench alongside the bald eagle is surely quite the stretch! "It is useful, adaptable and wholly incapable of slaughtering children while they sit in their classrooms!" Well, friend, neither is the Armalite 15 nor any other weapon (tool?). Until human(?) effort by perpetrators the likes of Salvador Ramos and Payton Gendron is applied, they will remain totally inanimate! TOTALLY inanimate!! My name's Robert! Thanks for your time!