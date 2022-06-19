Letter: Gun Laws Will Save Lives

The current emphasis on gun ownership for protection--against government--is complicit with current residents who are going about their business at schools and other usually safe, soft venues are targets as well. Pandora's box is open, and slowing these murders down in an effective, robust way is impossible with the current stance on community needs as being opposed to individual freedom. Repeal of past gun laws has led us to an increasingly dangerous society. The "way back" party is avoiding actions needed to return to safer times when guns used for crimes could be destroyed, gun show and private owner sales were regulated. Past laws provide a great basis for current laws--if we have the will. At the very least, funding for the CDC Public Health initiative on guns should be reinstated at levels high enough to be sure that we are doing the right things to end this, in real time, not years from now.