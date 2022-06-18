Letter: Gun laws

An open letter to Sen. Chris Murphy:

Senator, why are Democrats the only ones who feel they need to "compromise" to get legislation passed? At a time when Republicans reject any bill proposed by a Democrat, why are you caving to the industry lobby by taking a ban on assault weapons and more stringent background checks off the table?

Your answer is that something is better than nothing, but I disagree. Instead, you are giving Cruz and McConnell the ability to boast that they have addressed gun violence, without having done anything. It also means that banning assault weapons, stringent background checks, etc. will never happen, as Republicans will say, "We dealt with gun safety--we're moving on."

Republicans want to install a one-party system in our country, and have no intention of compromising on anything. Why should Democrats, in order to put a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound (literally), help them get there?

Steve Robinson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

