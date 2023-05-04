Gun laws could be patterned after automobile/diver laws

Drivers must be a certain age . Most states 16 years .

Must take lessons about the laws on using a car and responsibility .

Understanding cars are designed to get from one place to another safely .

Cars must pass safety tests to be used on streets .

A driver must pass a test written and driving to get a driver's license

Have insurance to cover any damage , injury or death you cause.

The car is registered .

For gun owners .

Background check for all purchases.

Must be a certain age ( 21,more mature ) and waiting period ( 3 to 7 days to think rationally) before getting a permit to buy one.

Understand that the main purpose of guns is for killing things .

Lessons in use of whatever type of gun they buy .

Having insurance to cover any damage, injury or death you cause.

The guns are registered.

Laws limiting type of gun.

Tell buyers if you kill someone with this gun you may be caught.

Donald Plummer

Northwest side