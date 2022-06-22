Letter: gun laws

I applaud the Star for continuing to publish letters that call for gun reform. It is obvious that most Americans want sensible gun laws, and I hope our elected officials have been reading the many great ideas that have been put forth. One of my favorites is requiring insurance for all firearms. The insurance companies would have a vested interest in making sure gun owners complied with safe storage and handling of guns, making us all safer.

Another idea which has been put forth is having a buy-back of semi-automatic weapons and sending them to Ukraine. This has actually been done by the Miami (FLA) police department. Of course, we would not be allowed to do that in Arizona because our Republican controlled legislature has forbidden any such actions.

That brings me to the last best thing I like: voting out any legislator who will not vote for such sensible measures as universal background checks. Of course, that means all the Republicans in our state legislature.

Kathleen Dubbs

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

