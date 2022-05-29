Letter: Gun madness

A day after the occurrence of another senseless and preventable school shooting, it's once again necessary to lay the blame where it belongs. If there is any reason to doubt the degree to which conservative Americans want to kill people, Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita has delivered proof in Senate Bill 1650, law that would permit business owners to use deadly force against people for “knowingly defacing or damaging property of another person", including someone spray-painting graffiti. That takes a sick mind to rationalize the "rightness" of that action. Gun-huggers, against the wishes of the majority of Americans, have gone over the edge with legislation like this. It's time to push back and assure our children and elderly are safe in our schools and communities. As Steve Kerr said last night, "Enough!"