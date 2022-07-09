 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gun owners and the NRA hurt their own cause

I own a dozen or more firearms (including an AR15) and have no intention of surrendering any of them. However, it is clear the U.S. will, some day, institute new gun-control laws. Firearm owners have a choice: to be heard in crafting laws that might make a difference without harming their rights, or to keep on stonewalling and have those laws written by people who hate ALL firearms and want them all confiscated. A waiting period would infringe on no one's rights, yet could significantly reduce suicides, the major cause of gun deaths. Red Flag laws could significantly reduce domestic violence—if you are someone that might affect are we to feel sorry for you? Likewise, it's time to make 21 the minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle (a law that would, indeed, temporarily affect the rights of 18 to 20-year-olds, but on solid statistical grounds). Either these, or wait for Beto O'Rourke's knock on your door.

Jonathan Hanson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

