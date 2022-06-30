 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gun Regulations made easy

The right to have weapons seems to be the wish of many of the supporters of the 2nd Amendment. Great. However there is no mention or right to have gun powder or bullets. So restrict the sale and ownership of ammunition. Place large taxes on the purchase of the same. There are limits on the loading of shotguns for hunting so limit the amount of ammunition that can be loaded into all weapons. Let all have the "ARMS" at their pleasure.

Arthur Garrett

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

