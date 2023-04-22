There have been 30 mass shootings in the first 15 days of April. I really don't think Thoughts & Prayers are working. When will our congressional representatives get some back bone and pass some real gun regulations. Why are they afraid to stand up to the NRA? Those that won't have blood on their hands and they know who they are. Even my local stare represtatives, "The Freedom Caucus" wants to block real gun legislation. They act like guns are a vaccine that could save lives instead of instruments of death. Oh wait, they are also against vaccines that can save lives. They should change their titles to "The Unfreedom Caucus".