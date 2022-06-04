Letter: Gun Rights/Gun Responsibilites

Some Republican politicians won’t answer questions from journalists asking why the U.S. can’t stop gun violence. The politicians say the journalists’ have “an agenda”. Well, some Republican politicians have an agenda too: More dead children. To do nothing is to maintain the status quo, and the status quo means more mass shootings, more dead children, more dead African Americans in churches and grocery stores, and more dead everywhere.

Last week 19 “good guys with guns” stood outside a classroom where a “bad guy with a gun” murdered 19 children and two teachers. What could have stopped the murders was if the “bad guy” didn’t the assault weapon in the first place.

We need gun legislation, but first we need people who value owning a gun to say guns don’t solve problems. We solve problems by talking about them. If having guns is a right, as some believe, it is a responsibility as well.

Martin Plocke

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

