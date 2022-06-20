Letter: Gun Safety

There is no point in arguing with people who believe their right to own any kind of weapon is more important than protecting innocent children and others from senseless gun violence. It just makes them angry and they will never change their minds. Such arguments are a waste of time and effort.

It is more important that the rest of us, the Sensible, Sensitive Majority, work together to elect legislators at the local and National level who will enact reasonable gun safety legislation, including Universal Background Checks, Red Flag laws, longer waits before completing a gun purchase, raising the purchase age and banning of AR/AK type weapons and high capacity magazines.

We have the ammunition needed to shoot down this continued gun violence. IT IS OUR VOTES. Let’s use them. Please vote and ask your likeminded friends to vote. Working together we can make things happen that won’t be accomplished with thoughts and prayers alone. Vote!

Philip Tygiel

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

