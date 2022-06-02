Letter: Gun Safety

Going Forward, All military weapons and guns owned by civilians must be kept locked up at police department gun ranges and the war gun owners must be made to ONLY use these weapons at police gun ranges with police supervision. Are you listening Joe Biden? Are you listening Senators and members of Congress? Are you listening families of victims of renegade shooters? Are you listening members of NRA? Only hunting weapons and small one shot weapons should be allowed for home protection. We must change gun ownership to be sensible or our Country, which is already in decline, will rapidly cease to be civilized.