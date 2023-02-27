Letter: Gun safety. Alan Rubens, Northeast side Feb 27, 2023 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mental illness has always been with us. But then came the guns with their epidemics of mass murder.Alan RubensNortheast sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star. Arizona Daily Star View Comments Tags Letter Northeast Side Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letters to the Editor: Feb. 21 Letters to the Editor for Feb. 21 Letters to the Editor: Feb. 23 Letters to the Editor for Feb. 23 Letters to the Editor: Feb. 22 Letters to the Editor for Feb. 22 Letters to the Editor: Feb. 24 Letters to the Editor for Feb. 24 Letters to the Editor: Feb. 26 Letters to the Editor for Feb. 26 Comments may be used in print.