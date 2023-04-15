As we always see after a horrific act of gun violence, Republicans have no response other than to protect the 2nd Amendment. We should realize this and vote them out. No one is asking that we take guns away from people who already own them. Recently and legally purchased assault rifles are are the weapons of choice in these shootings. We recognize that this will not end gun violence, just reduce it a bit. We have to live with the responsibility of having so many guns in our country. We are less safe from gun violence as long as Republicans are in power. Republican Tim Burchett stated the position of his party “We’re not gonna fix it, .." Republicans refuse to do anything to reduce gun violence. Vote for a Democrat to save the lives.