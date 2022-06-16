Letter: Gun Violence Analogy to Cancer

Imagine. You have just been diagnosed with a devastating cancer. The oncologist says, "I could start various treatments but none are guaranteed and all cause unpleasant side effects and inconvenience. If forced, against my will, I'll authorize a diluted version of one of them. BTW thoughts and prayers. Move on. Next patient." Shocked and disgusted, you'd expected your physician to employ every possible means to eradicate your cancer.
Gun violence and slaughter of innocents is our national cancer. No one action is a panacea. We need multifocal, coordinated efforts including but not limited to: background checks before all gun sales; gun licensing with gun safety education for all buyers at least 21; red flag laws; no sale of guns designed for war; strictly limited ammunition/large magazine sales; fully funded mental health intervention and treatment; and strict attention to violent threats. Without the above, just more thoughts and prayers.
Marilyn Lindell, Captain, Nurse Corps, US Navy (Retired)
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.