Now suppose for a moment that an airline in the U.S. existed (thank God it doesn't) and had a plane crash every day and each time (crash) 110 people are killed. How long do you suppose the Federal, State, County, City governments would allow this airline to continue to fly? One day? Two days? Three maybe? Certainly something would be done! The public would demand it. Yet here we are, with every day bringing another 110 deaths from guns, and nobody is doing anything. Where are our leaders in Congress? The N.R.A.? The G.O.P.? With gun rights also comes gun responsibility - I hear nothing from gun owners. We as a people are better than this. We put men on the moon but we can't solve gun violence? Come on!!!