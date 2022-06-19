Letter: Gun Violence

Gun ownership is a right in America and the vast majority are law abiding. The illegal use of semi-automatic and military grade weapons have created an ongoing domestic war that destroy our families, fracture our communities, and strain the resources of law enforcement. As long as we accept this, we should consider the might of our military to perform peacekeeping measures to saves lives right here in our sacred country. Our armed forces have a proud tradition of fighting foreign wars, now is the time to focus on the war on our own soil. Possibly, this will be a wakeup call that if we really want our freedoms and really want to stop this homeland carnage, we will need to fight for it though legislation, gun safety features, and ongoing advocacy. Our lives depend upon it.