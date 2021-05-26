 Skip to main content
Letter: Gun Violence
Letter: Gun Violence

Bullets are flying almost daily in many different cities for many reasons and for no reason! How long before you, your family or loved ones, your friends or neighbors must duck and cover? Or can't, and die?

There can be no excuse for not banning assault weapons, making background checks mandatory and instituting mandatory wait times before purchase. Basic simple restrictions should apply to all venues, including gun shows and personal and internet sales. These are basic, bare bones restrictions that don't impinge on the rights of hunters and legitimate gun owners. Please Tucson citizens, appeal to your elected representatives (federal and state) to act and reform gun laws before it happens here.

Oh wait, it already did.

Sue Garcia

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

