Letter: Gun Violence
Having served in the Marine Corps infantry in Viet Nam during the 1960s, I have an idea of the intended purpose of an assault rifle. It is beyond me why these military weapons are generally available. Why would a private citizen have need of such a thing; for protection, for hunting? There are far more reasonable alternatives. I have no problem with gun ownership, but I would hope that our representatives, at all levels, would consider banning these destructive. instruments. How many fewer people would have died during the recent Colorado supermarket killing if that deranged individual were otherwise armed?

David Byrne

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

