Letter: Gun violence

After yesterday’s shooting in Texas, I admit to having a passing fear that I might not see my 6 - year -old granddaughter after I dropped her at school this morning. On the news, driving home several things stood out: in the last year 45,000 died from gun violence (there are 57,939 names on the Vietnam Memorial after 10 years of war!); this year alone there have been 21 school shootings, only recently, after more than 20 years, has the CDC been permitted to even research gun violence and its causes and, finally, a handful of Senators are making decisions for the 300 million Americans who may want to see improved gun legislation. As the President said yesterday, this doesn’t happen elsewhere in the world and when it does, corrections are immediate. There are many legislative fixes going nowhere in Congress because a few can block even the debate on solutions. It just shouldn’t be!