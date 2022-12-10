 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gun violence

Re: the Dec. 4 article "Ask yourself: Why is America like this?."

I had to go back and Leonard Pitts column twice to fully understand his agenda along with his niativite. He calls one category as knucklehead and racist. The fact is that cities like Chicago 80-90% of the shooting death are Black on Black gang shootings with illegal weapons. Many or most of the mass shootings are done mentally ill people, many “known” to authorities.

But his question is “Why is America like this”. He completely ignores the 7 year old kidnapped and killed or the four students stabbed to death in Idaho.

Does he discuss the dissolution of the family or the war on religion or violent movies and computer games? Of course not, that doesn’t fit the agenda Guns, knives, cars can all be weapons that can be used but fixing the culture is hard work and won’t be cured without a full commitment of the country and its institutions, like editorial writers

Bill Blaine

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

