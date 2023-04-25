I record the news broadcasts that I watch so that I can skip the daily account of gun carnage. Skip the official searching for “a reason”. I know the reason. Google the percentage of people in the US with mental health problems (21%), the percentage of folks with gun access (40%), and it becomes obvious that millions of people with mental health problems have military grade guns accessible. Consider that the mental health issues include paranoia, aggressive personalties, and diminished rational reasoning power and you can understand why I do not like to see a person carrying a gun to the grocery store. Is that person a little odd or does he have serious mental problems? I kind of felt helpless about this until my 11 yr old granddaughter confided, in some distress, that she was afraid of being shot at school. Now I am furious; what has the NRA done to out country?