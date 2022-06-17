 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gun violence

As the NRA and gun advocacy groups frequently say: "The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun." This statement is false. As we saw in the recent Buffalo massacre, the "good guy" with a gun did not "stop" the "bad guy" with a gun and ten persons are now dead.

If we humans see ourselves as rational beings, then, making statements such as the NRA statement above is irrational and not worthy of consideration of any discussion about guns.

Dale Gehring

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

