Letter: Gun violence

Another week, another mass shooting—this time at Robb Elementary School. During past violent events we’ve often shared Mr. Rogers’ reassuring advice with traumatized children: “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” Where were the helpers this time? We will learn much in the weeks ahead about the police response and its clear failure, but we should take a much broader look at who bears responsibility. I’m hard pressed to list all the ways we have failed our children, but not taking steps to come up with effective gun safety regulations at a federal level has to be the most egregious. We love our children; I believe we can all agree on this. But we are failing at the most basic level to keep them safe. According to a recent article in Scientific American, “More children die by gunfire in a year than on-duty police officers and active military members.” How can we continue to allow this? Where are the helpers?