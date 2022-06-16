 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Gun violence

  • Comments

Re: the May 26 article "Ducey: Rejected gun measure worth another try."

Governor Ducey's proposals for reducing gun violence merit reconsideration by all sides of the political spectrum. I would welcome his calling a special session to consider the proposals. However, for there to be any progress, there needs to be a willingness on both sides to change. Shouting at each other from our opposite positions and using inflammatory language and name-calling may feel good but does not appear to have been particularly effective. Perhaps listening to each other might work. Real progress could start with a realization that there may be logic and truth on both sides; and with common goals: no one wants more of these horrific killings to occur. The question is how to prevent them - without abridging a Constitutional right. I am convinced that our legislators can do this - they simply have to remember their calling.

Abraham R. Byrd III, M.D.

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: guns/abortion

Many gun-obsessed republicans convey this or a similar version of it: “We should not ban assault weapons because there will always be assault …

Letter: Integrity Over Economy

Integrity cannot be replaced by a good economy, low inflation, low gas prices, or low prices on goods. Integrity is something someone possesse…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News