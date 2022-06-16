Letter: Gun violence

Governor Ducey's proposals for reducing gun violence merit reconsideration by all sides of the political spectrum. I would welcome his calling a special session to consider the proposals. However, for there to be any progress, there needs to be a willingness on both sides to change. Shouting at each other from our opposite positions and using inflammatory language and name-calling may feel good but does not appear to have been particularly effective. Perhaps listening to each other might work. Real progress could start with a realization that there may be logic and truth on both sides; and with common goals: no one wants more of these horrific killings to occur. The question is how to prevent them - without abridging a Constitutional right. I am convinced that our legislators can do this - they simply have to remember their calling.