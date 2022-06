I am horrified and sickened by the recent massacres in Buffalo, NY and Uvalde, TX. Not to mention the other, almost daily, mass shootings that occur in this country.

I fear we may have reached a pathetic point in our country where everyone knew someone or knows someone who knew someone who was murdered by gun violence.

We must expand background checks for gun ownership and ban assault weapons now!!

Mary Topmiller

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.