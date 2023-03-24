Assuming there are more good people than bad, I propose a law requiring that every person in the United State be required to possess a firearm at all times. Since most of our high-profile shootings occur in schools it is important that teachers as well as students be armed. I think there are already enough gun in the country to arm every man, woman, and child. With a move afoot in Washington to declare the AR-15 the national gun, you could defend yourself with one of those babies while at the same time showing that you are a true patriot.